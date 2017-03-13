We see macroprudential policy as part of the financial stability framework - RBA's Bullock

By Eren ŞENGEZER

Michele Bullock, the Assistant Governor (Financial System) at the Reserve Bank of Australia, gave a speech at the Bloomberg Breakfast event.

Key quotes

  • The Reserve Bank retains a role focusing on ‘overall financial system stability’
  • There seems to be more willingness for regulators and policymakers to take action if they see risks building
  • In Australia, we see the macroprudential policy as part and parcel of the financial stability framework
  • In 2014, the Australian regulators took the view that risks were building in the residential housing 
  • The resilience of both borrowers and lenders has no doubt improved