We see macroprudential policy as part of the financial stability framework - RBA's Bullock

We see macroprudential policy as part of the financial stability framework - RBA's BullockBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Michele Bullock, the Assistant Governor (Financial System) at the Reserve Bank of Australia, gave a speech at the Bloomberg Breakfast event.
Key quotes
- The Reserve Bank retains a role focusing on ‘overall financial system stability’
- There seems to be more willingness for regulators and policymakers to take action if they see risks building
- In Australia, we see the macroprudential policy as part and parcel of the financial stability framework
- In 2014, the Australian regulators took the view that risks were building in the residential housing
- The resilience of both borrowers and lenders has no doubt improved