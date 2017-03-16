We have a tremendous opportunity with Mexico - Peter Navarro

By Eren Sengezer

White House National Trade Council will play a leading role in the effort to re-negotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement said Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s top trade adviser, in an interview. 

Key quotes (via Bloomberg)

  • U.S. wants Mexico and Canada to unite in a regional manufacturing “powerhouse” that will keep out parts from other countries
  • The Trump administration is re-examining a critical component of the free trade pact
  • The rules of origin, which dictate what percentage of a product must be manufactured in North America
  • We have a tremendous opportunity, with Mexico in particular, to use higher rules of origin to develop a mutually beneficial regional powerhouse
  • It’s just as much in their interests as it is in our interests to increase the rules of origin