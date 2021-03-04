We estimate NFP rose to 225K, unchanged Unemployment Rate of 6.3% in February – Goldman Sachs

In its latest preview for the US employment figures for February, Goldman Sachs (GS) sounds upbeat while expected the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to rise to 225K, versus a market consensus of 188K.

Various catalysts are ranging from Falling infection rates and a net easing of business restrictions to Big Data employment signals that favored the investment bank to stay hopeful for today’s US jobs report.

On the contrary, seasonal adjustments were said to have aroused a two-sided source of uncertainty during the recent months.

It should, however, be noted that the Unemployment Rate is likely to remain unchanged at 6.3%, per the GS report.

Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar booster? Three expectation downers pave way for upside surprise