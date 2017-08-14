Watching GBP/USD this week and next - Nomura

Watching GBP/USD this week and next - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura explained that the pound is not only driven by the data.
Key Quotes:
"Politics need to be considered for next week, when the UK is expected to release its position papers on the future of the Irish border, the customs union, along with papers addressing the future relationship between the UK and the EU."
"It is hard to see any meaningful deviation from what has not already been said (officially or unofficially), but the market may move then on the EU’s response. When looking at how the first Brexit offer on the issue of EU nationals’ rights were received in June, we would expect more of the “there is a long, long way to go for negotiations” rhetoric rather than any meaningful positive surprise at this stage."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.