Watch live: President Trump will address the nation

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic as the number of new cases ex-China rose sharply. US shares plummeted, the DJIA closed in bearish territory and the Bank of England cut its policy rate -50bp outside its regular meetings.
As a consequence, the US President Trump will make a statement on the coronavirus pandemic at 9pm NY/12pm Sydney, or GMT 0100. Clues of the stimulus package are expected to be announced.
Fox News has reported that the US President Trump will announce that the April 15 tax deadline to be moved up to a later date - Fox
Watch live
Key notes
-
US Pres. Trump: There is nothing more important to me than the life & safety of the United States
-
President Trump weighs restricting non-essential travel from Europe - Bloomberg
-
White House trade adviser Navarro: Payroll tax cut would be `highly effective stimulus' – BBG TV
-
US President Trump: If we get rid of the coronavirus problem quickly, we won’t need stimulus
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
