Watch live: President Trump will address the nation

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic as the number of new cases ex-China rose sharply. US shares plummeted, the DJIA closed in bearish territory and the Bank of England cut its policy rate -50bp outside its regular meetings.

As a consequence, the US President Trump will make a statement on the coronavirus pandemic at 9pm NY/12pm Sydney, or GMT 0100. Clues of the stimulus package are expected to be announced.

Fox News has reported that the US President Trump will announce that the April 15 tax deadline to be moved up to a later date - Fox

