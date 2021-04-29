Watch Live: President Biden's Joint Address to Congress

Here is the livestream of President Biden's Joint Address to Congress who will address a Joint Session of Congress at the United States Capitol on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9pm EDT.

Biden will cover a number of issues.

These will be including the proposed American Families Plan which the White House on Wednesday said would support access to education, lower the cost of childcare and support women in the workforce.

The US dollar has already been thrown overboard by the market following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The markets are in consolidation mode but risk-on is the theme leading into the event.