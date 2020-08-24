Watch live: New Zealand Update on Covid-19 case numbers as alert level decision looms

New Zealand's Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is providing an update on Covid-19 ahead of this afternoon's alert level decision.

Watch live here:

New Zealand has seen seven new cases over the weekend in the community and two new cases in managed isolation.

The government is keeping a track on the number of cases, and whether or not they are linked to the cluster, to determine the appropriate alert levels.

The prime minister is expected to make a decision on that at 3pm.

Market implications

The Reserve bank of New Zealand has been proving its preference to negative rates which will cause headwinds for the kiwi, the worst-performing currency in the dollar bloc and G10-FX.

Bears and bulls waiting patiently for a break and retest of structure one way or the other.