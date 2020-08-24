Watch live: New Zealand Update on Covid-19 case numbers as alert level decision looms

New Zealand's Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is providing an update on Covid-19 ahead of this afternoon's alert level decision.
New Zealand has seen seven new cases over the weekend in the community and two new cases in managed isolation.
The government is keeping a track on the number of cases, and whether or not they are linked to the cluster, to determine the appropriate alert levels.
The prime minister is expected to make a decision on that at 3pm.
Market implications
The Reserve bank of New Zealand has been proving its preference to negative rates which will cause headwinds for the kiwi, the worst-performing currency in the dollar bloc and G10-FX.
Bears and bulls waiting patiently for a break and retest of structure one way or the other.
