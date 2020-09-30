Watch the first presidential debate of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden and moderated by Chris Wallace.

With just 35 days until the election, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden move into first debate today from Clevland, televised from 9 PM ET or 0100 GMT.

The topics for the debate are "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "Covid-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities" and "The Integrity of the Election," according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

