Washington's bullying has made it meaningless to continue trade talks in short run - Global Times

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, recently said, via Twitter, that the China and the United States were caught in a stalemate worse than the last round of trade negotiations.

"Washington's repeated bullying has made it meaningless to continue trade talks in short run. China is mobilizing internally to fight firmly with the US, and all official media is participating in the mobilization," Xijin tweeted out.

Meanwhile, concerns over a prolonged trade war continue to push investors to safer assets. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was at its lowest level since October 2016 at 1.627%, losing 6.5% on a daily basis.