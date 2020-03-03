Washington state reports seventh death from coronavirus – AP

The Associated Press printed the headline that Washington state reports seventh death from coronavirus.

It has been more than a month since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern. Since the outbreak began, there have been more than 90,000 cases of the virus worldwide and more than 3,100 deaths.

Market implications

The virus spread has forced central banks into easing. In consecutive sessions, we had both the Reserve Bank of Australia and Federal Reserve cut interest rates. Markets were very volatile. The US 10-year yields dropped to below 1% for the first time in history. More is expected from the Fed and that's keeping the US dollar on the backfoot. However, the dollar could be expected to attract a safe haven flow as a coordinated effort from central banks will likely see additional action from other central banks.