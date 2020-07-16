Washington state COVID-19 cases rise by 1267 on Thursday to a total of 44313; highest single daily increase since the pandemic began.
- Deaths rise by 6 to a total of 1427.
Key numbers in the US
Texas
- Texas COVID-19 current hospitalizations decline for second day in a row, fall by 14 to total of 10457.
- Texas COVID-19 cases rise by 10291 on Thursday to total of 292656.
- Deaths rise by 129 to 3561 total, highest single-day increase and record increase for second day in a row.
Florida
- Florida reported the largest one-day increase in deaths from the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began and its second-largest increase in cases ever.
- Florida announced 13,965 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state and the center of the latest outbreak to over 315,775, according to the state health department.
- Florida's COVID deaths rose by 156 to a total of 4,782, surpassing its previous one-day record of 133 new deaths on July 12.
- Hospitalisations of patients with COVID-19 was the highest ever reported at 8,626 currently hospitalized, up 321 in the past 24 hours, according to a state agency.
Meanwhile, the New York Times explained that researchers around the world are developing more than 155 vaccines against the coronavirus, and 23 vaccines are in human trials.
Vaccines typically require years of research and testing before reaching the clinic, but scientists are racing to produce a safe and effective vaccine by next year.
