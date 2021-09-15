As vaccination increases and hospitalisations decrease footfall at theme parks looks set to rise further. Walt Disney’s theme parks stand to gain from this return to normality as pent up savings can be used for recreation spending. However, one of the keys to this pattern holding will be the FOMC decision next week. If the Fed is against the idea of fast tapering that should be supportive for stock buyers in the near term.
Over the last 10 years, Walt Disney shares have risen nine times between Sept 15 and Nov 13. The average gain has been 4.87% and the biggest fall was in 2012 with a -8.03% drop. The largest gain was in 2015 with an 11.03% rise.
Major trade risks
If the Fed announce tapering next week then this will bring share prices lower as investors see higher interest rates coming.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 1.18 amid worries about China
EUR/USD is trading near 1.18, down from the highs as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Worries about Chinese growth and uncertainty about Fed policy weigh on sentiment despite weaker US inflation.
GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats with 3.2% YoY
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 after the UK reported an annual increase of 3.2% in headline consumer prices, above 2.9% expected. Earlier, dollar strength pressured the currency pair.
XAU/USD remains on the defensive near $1800 mark
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-US CPI strong move up from two-week lows and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu looks to gain 30% as it bounces off key support level
Shiba Inu price has been on a descent since setting up a swing high on August 16. The downswing sliced through two crucial barriers but managed to recover quickly, hinting at more gains to come.
US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?
US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.