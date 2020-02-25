Risk-on flows return on Tuesday to lift US stocks at opening.

Technology shares climb higher to lead the rally.

After closing the first day of the week more than 3% lower, Wall Street's main indexes started the day on a strong footing on Tuesday as investors seem eager to buy the dip. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.43% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.4% and 0.73%, respectively.

Market sentiment turns positive

In the meantime, the CBOC Volatility Index, which rose more than 40% at some point on Monday, was last down 7% on the day to suggest that flight-to-safety has lost its dominance.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is up 0.75% on the day to mirror improving market sentiment. On the other hand, the Financials Index stays in the negative territory in early trade as the US Treasury bond yields struggle to erase the heavy losses they suffered on Monday.