Wall Street's main indexes hit fresh all-time highs at opening

- All 11-major S&P 500 sectors are in positive territory.
- Investors seem to be cheering US GDP data.
- Energy shares underperform amid falling crude oil prices.
Wall Street's three main indexes hit fresh all-time highs at the opening bell on Friday as investors seem to be reacting positively to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the US. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.35% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.
Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, which are all in the positive territory in the early trade, the Healthcare Index leads the winners with a gain of 0.8%. On the other hand, the Energy Index seems to be struggling to gain traction amid a 0.6% drop in crude oil prices.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' final estimate confirmed that the US economy expanded by 2.1% on a yearly basis in the third quarter to match the previous estimate and experts' forecasts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
