Wall Street's main indexes hit fresh all-time highs at opening

All 11-major S&P 500 sectors are in positive territory.

Investors seem to be cheering US GDP data.

Energy shares underperform amid falling crude oil prices.

Wall Street's three main indexes hit fresh all-time highs at the opening bell on Friday as investors seem to be reacting positively to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the US. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.35% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, which are all in the positive territory in the early trade, the Healthcare Index leads the winners with a gain of 0.8%. On the other hand, the Energy Index seems to be struggling to gain traction amid a 0.6% drop in crude oil prices.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' final estimate confirmed that the US economy expanded by 2.1% on a yearly basis in the third quarter to match the previous estimate and experts' forecasts.