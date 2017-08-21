Wall Street's biggest bear thinks Bitcoin will rally to $6,000 - Business Insider

Wall Street's biggest bear thinks Bitcoin will rally to $6,000 - Business InsiderBy Omkar Godbole
Fundstrat Founder Tom Lee is bearish on the stock market, but expects Bitcoin to extend its record run to $6,000 levels this year.
"We see Bitcoin gaining from institutional sponsorship, improving transaction platforms and ultimately, greater public adoption," Lee said.
His year-end target for S&P 500 is 2,275, which as per Business Insider is the lowest strategists at major firms tracked by Bloomberg.
