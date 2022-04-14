- The Dow fell 113.36 points, or 0.33%, to 34,451.23.
- The S&P 500 fell 54 points, or 1.21%, to 4,392.59.
- The Nasdaq Composite lost 292.51 points, or 2.14%, to 13,351.08.
Stocks on Wall Street closed lower on Thursday as traders went home to celebrate the long Easter weekend while bond yields resumed their northerly trajectory and investors contended with mixed earnings, the European Central Bank's dovishness and economic data.
All three major US stock benchmarks posted weekly losses ahead of the Good Friday holiday. Rising 10-year Treasury yields pressured growth stocks, sending the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq into deeper bearish levels on the charts. The Dow posted a more modest loss but it still fell 113.36 points, or 0.33%, to 34,451.23. The S&P 500 fell 54 points, or 1.21%, to 4,392.59 while the Nasdaq Composite lost 292.51 points, or 2.14%, to 13,351.08.
Looking forward, the first-quarter reporting season will be the focus that has started to get underway, albeit with only 34 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. ''Analysts now expect aggregate annual S&P 500 earnings growth of 6.3%, less optimistic than the 7.5% growth projected at the beginning of the year,'' Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, in currencies, the euro plunged to a two-year low against the greenback following comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde that have been taken as a signal to markets that there will be no hurry to raise interest rates. However, the ECB said it plans to cut bond purchases this quarter, and then end them at some point in the third quarter. The dollar index (DXY) climbed to a fresh cycle high of 100.761 with the euro falling to a low of 1.0757. The US benchmark 10-year yield has scored highs of 2.833%, currently 4.55% higher on the day following two days of declines.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4390.53
|Today Daily Change
|-54.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.22
|Today daily open
|4444.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4503.76
|Daily SMA50
|4414.95
|Daily SMA100
|4520.37
|Daily SMA200
|4500.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4452.11
|Previous Daily Low
|4387.29
|Previous Weekly High
|4592.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|4448.47
|Previous Monthly High
|4636.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|4136.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4427.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4412.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4403.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4363.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4339.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4468.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4492.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4533.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under mild pressure as fears boost the greenback
The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.7410/20 region, under pressure in a risk-averse environment. Higher government bond yields and weak equities reflect mounting inflation-related concerns.
EUR/USD bounces from a fresh 2-year low
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0830, recovering from an intraday low of 1.0756. An on-hold ECB put pressure on the shared currency while higher yields boosted the greenback.
Gold: Fears underpin the bright metal
Gold gave up some ground on Thursday amid the resurgent dollar’s demand, now quoting at around $1,967. The dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, as investors held back ahead of the ECB monetary policy announcement.
Litecoin rebounds but stays below a downside resistance line
LTC/USD entered a recovery mode on Tuesday, but today, it hit resistance at 112.30, staying below the downside resistance line drawn from the high of March 30th. As long as LTC continues to print lower highs and lower lows below that line, we will continue aiming lower.
The Week Ahead: UK retail sales, EU CPI, Netflix and Tesla results
EU CPI, UK Retail Sales, France/Germany flash PMIs, Germany IFO Business Climate, Rio Tinto, Meggitt, American Airlines, Bank of America, Tesla, Netflix, and more