Wall Street surges to new record highs at the opening

Despite escalating geopolitical tensions between the United States and North Korea, major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day on a positive note and advanced to new record highs.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported on Tuesday that North Korea's leadership had told Russian lawmakers that it possessed a ballistic missile with a range of 3,000 kilometers that could reach U.S. territory after modernization. However, investors seem to be eager to get their hands on stocks before the third quarter earnings reports start to be released on Thursday.

As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 50.93 points, or 0.22%, at 22,812.00, the S&P 500 was gaining 3.75 points, or 0.15%, to 2,548.80 and the Nasdaq Composite adding 9.26 points, or 0.14%, at 6,589.00.

