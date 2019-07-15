Investors are waiting for the next significant catalyst.

Technology shares post gains on Monday, financial shares drag.

Major equity indexes in the U.S. started the week on a mixed note as investors are waiting for the next significant market driver. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.07% on the day, the Nasdaq Composite was adding 0.15% and the S&P 500 was virtually unchanged.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Technology Index gains 0.2% on the day to lead the winners. On the other hand, the fact that the US Treasury bond yields lost their bullish momentum seems to be weighing on the Financials Index, which was last down 0.5% on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the data published by the NY Fed showed that the Empire State Manufacturing Index recovered to 4.3 in July from -8.6 in June but was largely ignored by the markets.