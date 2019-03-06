Wall Street starts the week/month on a mixed-note

Major equity indexes in the U.S. opened mixed on the first day of June amid the varying performances of major sectors. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were up 0.25% and 0.15%, respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite was losing 0.05% on the day.

Pressured by a more-than-4% drop in Google Alphabet's shares, which was caused by the U.S. Department of Justice preparing an antitrust investigation, the S&P 500 Communications Services Index is down 1.4% on the day to weigh on the tech-heavy heavy Nasdaq Composite.

On the other hand, the rebound witnessed in crude oil prices on hopes of OPEC+ extending the output cut deal beyond June is helping the S&P 500 Energy Index gain more than 0.8% on the day. Later in the session, investors will be paying close attention to Manufacturing PMI data.