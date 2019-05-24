Wall Street rebounds on Friday led by decisive gains in tech shares

Major equity indexes in the United States started the day in the positive territory on Friday as easing trade worries allowed risk-appetite to take control of the price action. The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, was last down 5.6% on the day to reflect the upbeat mood while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.5%, 0.45% and 0.6%, respectively.

U.S. President late on Thursday said that he was hopeful that at some point they could come together with China to make a deal. "Things probably are going to happen with China fast," Trump added.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is gaining 0.83% to lead the rally while the Communication Services Index is adding 0.6%. On the flip side, the Consumer Staples Index seems to be the only sector that's in the negative territory in the early trade.