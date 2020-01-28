Wall Street rebounds following Monday's sharp fall

All 11-major S&P 500 sectors trade in positive territory on Tuesday.

CBOE Volatility Index drops nearly 7% to reflect risk-on atmosphere.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the positive territory as investors seem to be bargain-shopping following Monday's sharp drop. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.27% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.35% and 0.5%, respectively.

Tech shares gain traction

Reflecting the upbeat market mood, the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, is down nearly 7% on the day.

Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, which are all in the positive territory in the early trade, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is up 0.75% to lead the winners. In the meantime, the Financials Index is adding 0.5% supported by the recovery witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield.