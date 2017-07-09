Wall Street pares early gains as market sentiment weakens

After starting the day slightly higher, major equity indexes in the U.S. extended their gains during the first half of the session amid the strong performance of the European indices but failed to preserve its momentum to close the day lower.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed the day 0.27% higher at 374.95 while Germany's DAX 30 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index gained 0.7% and 0.6% respectively after the ECB President Mario Draghi during the press conference said that the economic growth in the euro area was stronger than estimated and broad-based.

As Hurricane Irma is approaching the state of Florida, the Dow Jones U.S. Insurance index lost more than 2%, weighing on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index closed the day 26.3 points, or 0.12%, lower at 21,781.34 points. “There’s further uncertainty because of Hurricane Irma that is supposed to be hitting Florida. You don’t know what kind of damage it is going to do, maybe it will have a negative impact upon U.S. GDP growth and it might hurt U.S. earnings, and that’s probably why the markets are reacting negatively,” John Praveen, managing director at Prudential International Investments Advisers in Newark, New Jersey, told Reuters.

The weak market sentiment increased the demand for safe-havens such as T-bonds, dragging the yields lower and weighing on the S&P 500 financials index .SPSY, which lost nearly 2% on the day. The S&P 500 erased its early gains to close the day nearly flat. Fueled by the solid gains witnessed in tech giants Microsoft's and Amazon's shares, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 4.55 points, or 0.07%, to end the day at 6,397.87.

Headlines from the U.S. session: