Wall Street opens with small gains led by technology

Technology sector starts the new week on a positive note.

Healthcare shares come under pressure on latest political headlines.

Market focus shifts to trade talks ahead of G20 summit.

Major equity indexes in the United States started the day modestly higher on Monday as investors are getting ready for the next round of trade talks ahead of the G20 summit. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.25% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.06%, and 0.18%, respectively.

Earlier today, reports of the U.S. President Trump planning to sign the executive order on the health-price transparency act that will require hospitals to disclose the prices patients pay, weighed on the S&P 500 Healthcare Index, which was last down around 0.5%.

On the other hand, the Technology Index and the Financials Index are both gaining around 0.4% to lead the gains in the early trade.