Wall Street opens slightly lower pressured by mixed earnings reports

Healthcare shares rise in early trade boosted by upbeat earnings from Merck and Pfizer.

Communication Services Index slides on disappointing Alphabet revenue figures.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day on a mixed note on Tuesday as investors continue to react to earnings figures from large US corporations. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.05% on the day, the S&P 500 was unchanged at 3,039 points and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.21%.

Dow Jones pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Merck both reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings figures to help the Healthcare Index, which was last up 0.6% to lead the winners, gain traction in the early trade.

On the other hand, disappointing revenue numbers from Google Alphabet, $40.5 billion vs. $40.32 billion expected, weigh on the Communication Services Index and force it to erase around 1%.