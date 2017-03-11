Wall Street opens slightly lower as investors digest data

Wall Street opens slightly lower as investors digest dataBy Eren Sengezer
- Unemployment drops to 4.1% for the first time since 2000.
- Trade deficit increases despite higher exports.
Major equity indexes in the U.S. started the last trading day of the week under a modest pressure as markets assess the latest macroeconomic data.
Today's data from the U.S. showed that following the dismal reading in September (18K), nonfarm payroll growth increased by 261,000 in October as hospitals started hiring again. Further details of the employment report revealed that the unemployment rate eased to a new 17-year low at 4.1% while average hourly earnings decreased by one cent, bringing the annual wage growth down to 2.4%.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that the goods and services deficit rose by $0.7 billion in September to $43.5 billion in September despite a $2.1 billion increase in exports.
At the time of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 22 points, or 0.08%, at 23,494.09, the S&P 500 was losing 1.1 points, or 0.04%, at 2,575.75 and the Nasdaq Composite was virtually unchanged at 6,717 points.
Key headlines
- US: Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 261,000 in October
- US: Goods and services deficit at $43.5 bln in Sep, up $0.7 bln from $42.8 bln in Aug
- Fed: Powell nomination for the next Fed Chair will not be a game changer - Rabobank
- Strong US employment, but modest wages backs "gradual" Fed hikes - ING
- US: Expect decline in the ISM non-manufacturing index to 56.0 in October - Nomura
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.