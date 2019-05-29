Wall Street opens sharply lower with all major sectors posting losses

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

Major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day in the negative territory on Wednesday with the heightened trade fears hurting the market sentiment and weighing on risk-sensitive assets. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.7% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were erasing 0.6% and 0.62%, respectively. In the meantime, the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, was up nearly 5%.  

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, which are all in the negative territory in the early trade, the Energy Index and the Healthcare Index are down 1.15% and 1% to lead the losers. 

Reports of Chinese technology giant Huawei filing a legal motion seeking to declare a U.S. defence law unconstitutional in an attempt to fight off the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration hinted at further escalation of the trade conflict. Earlier in the day, the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, called Huawei "an instrument of the Chinese government," and repeated that the U.S. "may or may not" get a trade deal with China.

EUR/USD extends falls on ECB caution, trade tensions

EUR/USD extends falls on ECB caution, trade tensions

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, down on the day. ECB's Rehn said the first rise in interest rates may be further away. Tensions between the US and China persist.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty

GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: risk sentiment keeps deteriorating, yen takes advantage

USD/JPY: risk sentiment keeps deteriorating, yen takes advantage

Wall Street plummeted Tuesday after a failed attempt to run. A scarce macroeconomic calendar keeping sentiment as the main market mover.

USD/JPY News

Bank of Canada keeps policy rate unchanged at 1.75% as expected

Bank of Canada keeps policy rate unchanged at 1.75% as expected

As widely expected, the Bank of Canada decided to maintain its target for the overnight rate at 1.75% at its May policy meeting. Below are some key takeaways from the BoC's policy statement.

Gold clings to daily recovery gains above $1280

Gold clings to daily recovery gains above $1280

After losing $5 on Tuesday, the troy ounce of the precious metal gained value today with the sour market sentiment ramping up the demand for traditional safe-havens. At the moment, the XAU/USD pair is up 0.4%, or $5.3, on the day at $1284.70.

Gold News

