Wall Street opens sharply lower driven by oil collapse

- Financial and energy shares suffer heavy losses on Tuesday.
- CBOE Volatility Index climbs more than 8% on risk-aversion.
Major equity indexes in the US opened with large losses on Tuesday as collapsing oil prices and dismal first-quarter earnings figures and financial outlooks from US corporations continue to weigh on market sentiment. Reflecting the intense flight-to-safety, the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, is up more than 8% in the early trade.
Energy shares lead losers
As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 463 points, or 2%, on the day at 23,196.50 points while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both losing 1.7%.
The S&P 500 Energy Index is falling more than 2% on Tuesday as the worst-performing major sector. In the meantime, the Financials Index is losing 1.85% pressured by a 9% drop in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
Earlier in the day, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer announced that Republicans and Democrats had agreed on a fourth coronavirus spending bill to support small businesses but failed to help the market sentiment recover.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back above 0.6300 amid solid Australian Retail Sales
The recovery in AUD/USD picks up pace, as the bulls extend gains above 0.6300, in a delayed reaction to a solid rise in the Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data for March. Risk-off action in the Asian stocks could keep the further upside in check.
USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD
USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD. Bulls to find hard work of the upside as yen fulfills safe-haven status. COVID-19 has just got started with its economic destruction, bears smell the fear.
WTI bears catch a breath despite downbeat API data
While extending its recoveries from below $10 area, the lowest since 1999, WTI’s June contract registers 5.6% gains as soon as Tokyo opens for trading on Wednesday. API data registered another worrisome inventory build.
Gold sidelined in Asia as deflation risks mount with oil price slide
Gold is lacking a clear direction bias in Asia, as the yellow metal trades largely unchanged on the day. Global deflation risks have increased with the oil price crash. Gold may come under pressure on mounting deflation risks.
S&P 500 Futures struggles to defy risk aversion amid mixed catalysts
S&P 500 Futures snaps two-day winning streak, but with little gains so far. US Senate passes a $484 billion stimulus package, 20 states ready to reopen. Coronavirus cure championed by US President Trump fails, more than 45,000 have died in the US due to the pandemic.