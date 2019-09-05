Wall Street opens sharply higher on renewed trade optimism

- China and US agree to hold high-level talks in October.
- China's Commerce Ministry says trade call with US went very well on Thursday.
- Risk-sensitive technology shares lead rally in eary trade.
Major equity indexes in the US started the day sharply higher on Thursday on renewed hopes of the US and China moving towards a trade deal before allowing the conflict to escalate any further. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.3% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 1.05% and 1.4%, respectively.
Earlier today, China's Commerce Ministry announced that sides have agreed to hold the next round of high-level trade talks in October in Washington, adding that today's trade call went very well with the US.
Boosted by this development, the risk-sensitive S&P 500 Technolgy Index gained traction and was last up 1.75% on the day to lead the rally alongside the Industrials Index, which was rising 1.7%. On the other hand, the defensive Utilities and the Real Estate indexes were both losing more than 1% to confirm the risk-positive environment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid risk-on mood, upbeat US data
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1050. The US and China have announced new trade talks in October. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat with 195K. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI also beat with 56.4 points.
GBP/USD rallies to 6-week high above 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.23, at the highest since late July. The bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. Elections will be debated on Monday. PM's brother Jo Johnson quit.
USD/JPY improved mood weighs on the yen
China announced it would resume trade talks with the US in October. Focus shifts to US data ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report to be out Friday. USD/JPY nearing critical 106.90 resistance, rally could extend once above it.
Gold: Bearish head & shoulders pattern spotted on intraday charts
Gold extended its intraday pullback from multi-year tops and has now retreated back to challenge 100-hour SMA key pivotal support, which is closely followed by an ascending trend-line support near the $1532 region.
Cryptos fully bearish on bullish news
The cryptocurrencies market has been in a bearish mode since the beginning of the summer. With autumn knocking on the door, it has not given convincing signs of having the intention to change.