Wall Street opens sharply higher led by technology shares

Risk-sensitive technology shares lead the rally on Friday.

Recovering US Treasury bond yields lift financial shares higher.

Lack of fresh headlines on US-China trade war allow risk-appetite to return.

Major equity indexes in the United States started the day sharply higher as hinted by the strong performance of the stocks futures. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.95% and 1.15%, respectively.

The lack of major headlines on the US-China trade dispute today allowed the risk-appetite to crawl back into the markets. The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, is down more than 5% on the day to confirm the positive market mood. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which dropped to its lowest level in nearly three years yesterday, capitalizes on recovering sentiment to add more than 2% on the day.

The rate-sensitive Financials Index is up nearly 1% on the day to lead the rally alongside the Technology Index that is rising 1.35% in the early trade. At the moment, all of 11 major S&P 500 sectors are in the positive territory including defensive Real Estate and Utilities.