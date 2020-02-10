Wall Street opens modestly lower amid dismal market mood

Falling crude oil prices continue to weigh on energy shares.

Defensive sectors stay in positive territory in early trade.

CBOE Volatility Index rises more than 6% on Monday.

Wall Street's main indexes started the week on the back foot as investors opt out to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. Reflecting the sour market mood, the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, is up 6.15% on the day.

As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the S&P 500 were both down 0.05% on the day and the Nasdaq Composite was flat near 9,400 points. Boeing shares are up 1% to lead the winners in the DJIA while Exxon is the worst performer with a loss of 0.77%.

Defensive shares find demand

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is down nearly 1% on the day pressured by the falling crude oil prices. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading a little below the $50 mark, erasing 0.8% on a daily basis. On the other hand, the defensive Real Estate and Utilities indexes are registering small daily gains.