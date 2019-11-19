Wall Street opens modestly higher on improved sentiment

Technology shares capitalize on upbeat market mood on Tuesday.

Defensive sectors stay in negative territory in early trade.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the positive territory on Tuesday on the back of an improved market sentiment despite a lack of positive developments on the United States (US)-China trade conflict. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both up 0.1% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was adding 0.3%.

Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is adding around 0.4% to lead the winners in the early trade. On the other hand, the defensive Real Estate and Utilities indexes trade in red to confirm the upbeat market mood.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from the US on Tuesday that could impact stock markets' action and investors will be awaiting fresh trade war headlines.