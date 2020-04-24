Wall Street opens modestly higher despite disappointing US data

Durable Goods Orders in US declined by 14.4% in March.

CBOE Volatility Index is down more than 6% on Friday.

Energy continues to outperform other major sectors on rising crude oil prices.

Wall Street's main indexes started the last day of the week in the positive territory as the market mood remains relatively upbeat despite disappointing data from the US. Mirroring the risk-on atmosphere, the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, is down 6.23% in the early trade.

Energy shares extend rally into the weekend

As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both up 0.45% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 0.08%.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is up 2% boosted by a 5% increase in the US crude oil prices to lead the winners. On the other hand, the Utilities and the Communication Services indexes are losing 0.35% and 0.9% as the worst-performers.

Earlier in the day, the US Census Bureau reported that Durable Goods Orders in March declined by 14.4% to $213.2 billion but this reading had little to no impact on investors' risk perception.