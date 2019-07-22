Wall Street opens modestly higher amid renewed trade optimism

- U.S. officials will be reportedly travelling to Beijing next week.
- Investors are eagerly waiting for crucial second-quarter earnings.
Major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day in the positive territory on Monday boosted by the latest headlines surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict.
However, with investors refraining from making large bets ahead of this week's critical second-quarter earnings figures from major corporations including Amazon and Boeing, the trading action remains relatively subdued. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.15% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.25% and 0.65%, respectively.
Earlier today, Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Trade Representative Lighthizer were set to travel to China next week for the first round of face-to-face trade talks since the G20 summit.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, Technology and Energy indexes are adding 1% and 0.6% to lead the winners while defensive Utilities, Real Estate, and Consumer Staples are in the negative territory in the early trade.
EUR/USD directionless just above 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair has started the week gapping lower amid tensions in the Middle East giving the greenback an extra lift. ECB monetary policy decision later this week weighing on the shared currency.
GBP/USD depressed but off daily lows
The Sterling came under selling pressure on news that Sir Alan Duncan has resigned as foreign office minister in the middle of a conflict with Iran. Tensions mounts ahead of Tories’ leadership definition.
USD/JPY: risk-averse sentiment leads the way
Scarce macroeconomic calendar to quick-start a busy week. Middle East and UK trouble fueling demand for safe-haven assets. USD/JPY trapped between Fibonacci levels, 107.50 and 108.40 the ones to watch.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below $1430 area
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1425 region.
Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
Among the main Altcoins, only Ethereum is yet to be crossed upwards. XRP moves in another ecosystem and will not pull the market. Libra may be positive, not a danger to the market.