Wall Street opens modestly higher amid renewed trade optimism

U.S. officials will be reportedly travelling to Beijing next week.

Investors are eagerly waiting for crucial second-quarter earnings.

Major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day in the positive territory on Monday boosted by the latest headlines surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict.

However, with investors refraining from making large bets ahead of this week's critical second-quarter earnings figures from major corporations including Amazon and Boeing, the trading action remains relatively subdued. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.15% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.25% and 0.65%, respectively.

Earlier today, Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Trade Representative Lighthizer were set to travel to China next week for the first round of face-to-face trade talks since the G20 summit.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, Technology and Energy indexes are adding 1% and 0.6% to lead the winners while defensive Utilities, Real Estate, and Consumer Staples are in the negative territory in the early trade.