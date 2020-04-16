Wall Street opens mixed on varying performances of major sectors

- Energy shares continue to underperform as oil recovery remains shallow.
- Rising technology shares help Nasdaq push higher on Thursday.
- Fed says program to back emergency government loans to small businesses is fully operational.
Wall Street's main indexes started the day on a mixed note as investors assess the macroeconomic data releases from the US and wait for new guidelines on the re-opening of the economy. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.35% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.4% and 1.3%, respectively.
Eyes on US Pres. Trump
The data published by the US Department of Labor revealed that there were 5,245,000 Initial Claims for unemployment benefits in the US in the week ending April 11th. Although this reading came in slightly lower than the previous week's reading of 6,615,000, it remained historically high to reflect the impact of coronavirus-related lockdowns on the labour market.
Later in the day, US President Trump is expected to unveil new guidelines on the reopening of the economy.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is down more than 2% on the day as crude oil's rebound remains shallow after posting losses in the past five days. On the other hand, the Technology and the Communication Services indexes are up 0.65% and 0.4% respectively to help the tech-sensitive Nasdaq outperform other major indexes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.09 amid devastating jobless claims data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, lowe amid USD strength and a mixed market mood. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to doing whatever it takes. US jobless claims hit 5.245 million, within estimates. Continuing claims are near 12 million.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.25 ahead of UK lockdown extension
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25. The UK government is set to extend the lockdowns as coronavirus cases are nearing a plateau. Brexit talks have resumed and jobless claims are eyed.
Cryptocurrencies: Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede
Market sentiment collapsed, returning to March lows. The market has launched multiple bullish signals in a strong reaction against extreme fear. Ripple may have the answer to know which side is right in the next few hours.
Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility
Following the previous day's modest pullback, gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1738 region in the last hour.
WTI jumps back above $20 on expectations of sharp drop in Russian oil products exports
The latest statement released by Russia's St. Petersburg oil terminal, cites that It expects a sharp drop in oil products exports in the next few months due to counter coronavirus measures