US stock markets will close at 13 EST on Christmas eve.

Energy shares post modest daily gains in early trade.

Wall Street's main indexes opened with small changes on Christmas eve as investors seem to be ready to enjoy their holidays. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were both down 0.08% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was adding 0.11%. Markets will close early at 13:00 EST on Tuesday and will return to normal activity on Thursday, December 26th.

With the barrel of West Texas Intermediate trading near the $61 mark with a daily gain of more than 0.5%, the S&P 500 Energy Index is adding 0.33% on the day. On the other hand, the Utilities Index is down 0.3% in early trade.