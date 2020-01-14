Wall Street opens mixed as investors wait for details on phase-one trade deal, Q4 earnings

Fourth-quarter earnings season started with big banks reporting mixed figures.

Financial shares rise to help DJIA stay in positive territory.

Wall Street's main indexes opened the day little changed on Tuesday as investors seem to be staying on the sidelines while waiting for key fourth-quarter earnings figures and details on the phase-one US-China trade deal. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.05% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were erasing 0.15% and 0.27%, respectively.

Earlier in the day, JPMorgan Chase & Co reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profits while Walls Fargo & Co revealed at 55% drop in profit. Finally, on the back of a 49% increase in revenue coming from fixed-income trading, Citigroup registered upbeat earnings.

The S&P 500 Financials Index is up 0.15% in the early trade to lead the winners. On the other hand, the Energy Index is down 0.4%.