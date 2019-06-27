Wall Street opens mixed as investors assess latest headlines on trade

- Optimism wanes ahead of Trump-Xi meeting at G20.
- Markets don't pay attention to the first quarter GDP data.
Major equity indexes in the U.S. seem indecisive on Thursday as investors are taking a step back ahead of the critical meeting between U.S. President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi at the G20 summit over the weekend. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.4% and 0.55%, respectively.
Earlier today, The Wall Street Journal reported that China wants to make sure that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies Co. as a precondition in trade talks. Furthermore, President Xi is said to take a "confrontational tone" with Trump. Moreover, Chinese news outlet Global Times argued that President Trump's bullying tactics, such as threatening to introduce new tariffs on Chinese imports, would impact this weekend's talks negatively.
Meanwhile, today's data published by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that according to the third estimate, the real GDP in the U.S. expanded by 3.1% on a yearly basis to match analysts' forecasts and the previous reading.
Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Financials and the Real Estate indexes both add 0.8% on the day to lead the winners while the Consumer Staples index erases 0.2%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
