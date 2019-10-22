Wall Street opens mixed as focus remains on earnings figures

Healthcare shares lead the gains in early trade on Tuesday.

Financials underperform pressured by falling Treasury bond yields.

Wall Street's main indexes started the second day of the week on a mixed note as investors continue to assess the third-quarter earnings figures. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.05% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up 0.2% and 0.35%, respectively, on a daily basis.

Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, boosted by better-than-expected earnings figures from drugmaker Novartis, the Healthcare Index was adding 1.15% on the day to lead the winners ahead of the Consumer Staple Index, which was up 0.65% at the time of press.

On the other hand, pressures by a 2% drop in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the rate-sensitive Financials Index is erasing 0.4% in the early trade.