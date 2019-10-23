Wall Street opens mixed amid varying performances of major sectors

Boeing shares rise sharply on Wednesday on 737 developments.

Facebook lifts the S&P 500 Communication Services Index.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day mixed on Wednesday as investors continue to react to third-quarter earning figures. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.17% on the day while the S&P 500 was flat and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.15%.

Boeing shares rose sharply on Wednesday after the company announced that the 737 MAX aircraft is scheduled to return to service in the previously estimated timeline. However, losses in Caterpillar shares made it difficult for the S&P 500 Industrials Index to gain traction.

Meanwhile, the Communication Services Index is adding 0.6% on the day to lead the winners supported by a 1% gain in Facebook shares. On the other hand, falling crude oil prices weigh on the Energy Index, which was last down 0.45% on the day.