Wall Street opens mixed ahead of FOMC rate decision

FOMC is expected to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points.

The US GDP in the third quarter grew more than expected.

Wall Street's main indexes are likely to stay quiet while waiting for the Fed's announcements.

Major equity indexes in the United States started the day on a calm note as investors are waiting for the Federal Reserve to announce its monetary policy decision later. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was virtually unchanged on a daily basis while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 0.15% and 0.07%, respectively.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' first estimate on Wednesday showed that the economy is expected to expand by 1.9% in the third quarter, compared to analysts estimate of 1.6%, following the second quarter's reading of 2%. Nevertheless, this data failed to trigger a significant reaction in the markets.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Utilites Index is up 0.52% in the early trade to lead the winners while the Materials Index and the Real Estate indexes are both down 0.5%.