Wall Street opens in red amid uninspiring data, political drama

- The economy grew by 2% in the second quarter in the United States.
- Concerns over the antitrust investigation weigh on Facebook shares.
- Latest political developments in Washington keep investors away from risky assets.
Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the negative territory on Thursday as investors assess the potential impact of the latest political developments and the gross domestic product (GDP) data from the United States (US) on the markets. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were erasing 0.25% and 0.5%, respectively.
In its third estimate, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the GDP in the second quarter expanded by 2% on a yearly basis. Underlying details of the publication revealed that the contribution from business and household investment on the growth rate were revised lower.
Meanwhile, the US House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a declassified version of the whistleblower's statement, claiming that President Trump used his office to solicit interference from a foreign country ahead of the 2020 election to revive worries over the impeachment of President Trump.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Communication Services Index is down nearly 1% pressured by the heavy losses Facebook shares are suffering due to the reports suggesting that the company will go under an antitrust investigation.
Reflecting the sour market mood, the defensive Real Estate, Consumer Staples, and Utilities indexes are posting gains in the early trade.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from fresh two-year lows amid OK US GDP
EUR/USD has bounced to around 1.0950 after hitting a new 2019 low earlier. The greenback is retreating amid trade and political uncertainty. US GDP was confirmed at 2% as expected.
GBP/USD is recovering amid UK political chaos, ahead of Carney
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, attempting a recovery. Furious scenes from parliament may continue today as House Leader Rees-Moog promises an exciting announcement. Brexit talks continue.
USD/JPY: holding above a critical support
Sentiment remains generally positive, but yen recovered some ground. US final version of Q2 GDP foreseen unchanged at 2.0%. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.
Gold continues to find some support near $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, albeit once again managed to find decent support near the key $1500 psychological mark.
A note on American Presidential impeachment
President Trump has not been impeached. The House has not begun an impeachment inquiry though Speaker Pelosi has announced that is the intention of the Democratic caucus.