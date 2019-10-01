Wall Street opens in positive territory for second straight day

- Upbeat market mood boosts technology shares on Tuesday.
- Rising Treasury bond yields help financial shares gain traction.
- Defensive sectors in the S&P 500 stay in the negative territory.
Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the positive territory on Tuesday supported by the upbeat market sentiment on hopes of the United States and China making forward progress in trade negotiations in upcoming high-level talks in Washington.
As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.38% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.45% and 0.8%, respectively.
Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is leading the rally by adding 0.9% in the early trade. Meanwhile, rising United States (US) Treasury bond yields help the Financials Index gain traction. On the other hand, the so-called defensive Utilities, Real Estate, and Consumer Staples sectors are posting modest losses to confirm the risk-on atmosphere.
