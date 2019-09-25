Wall Street opens higher despite political jitters

House speaker Pelosi announced formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Political headlines don't seem to be impacting market sentiment.

Recovering US T-bond yields help financial shares gain traction.

Major equity indexes in the US started the day modestly higher on Wednesday despite the political drama in Washington. As of writing, The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.25% on the day while the S&P 500 was adding 0.12% and the Nasdaq Composite was virtually unchanged.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that a formal impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump will be launched following her meeting with House Democrats. Despite this development, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a modest recovery after closing the previous seven trading days in the negative territory.

Amond the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Financials Index is adding 0.3% on the day. On the other hand, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is erasing 0.45% to lead the losers and point out to a mixed sentiment in the early trade.