Wall Street opens higher boost by tech shares' upbeat performance

Technology shares' strong gains lift major indexes higher.

Falling crude oil prices seem to be weighing on energy shares.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the positive territory on Tuesday. Although there were no major developments regarding the US-China trade conflict, the fact that Washington confirmed that talks would resume in two weeks seems to have provided a boost to the sentiment and the risk-sensitive tech shares.

As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.35% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Technology Index is adding 0.8% to lead the rally.

On the other hand, falling crude oil prices seem to be hurting energy shares. While the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is erasing nearly 1% on the day, the Energy Index is the only major sector in the red, losing 0.8% on the day.