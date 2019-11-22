Wall Street opens higher as trade headlines remain primary driver of market sentiment

- US President Trump hints at trade deal with China on Friday.
- All 11 major S&P 500 sectors trade in positive territory in early trade.
Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the positive territory supported by United States (US) President Donald Trump's latest comments on the US-China trade dispute ahead of the opening bell. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both adding 0.15% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2%.
Regarding the possibility of a striking trade deal with China, President Trump said it was "potentially very close," to help risk-on flows take control of the market action.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, which were all in the positive territory in the early trade, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is leading the winners by adding nearly 0.4% on a daily basis.
The University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence Survey and the IHS Markit's preliminary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for November will be watched by the market participants in the next 30 minutes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits weekly lows amid poor PMIs, trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1050, the lowest in a week. Euro-zone PMIs mostly disappointed. President Trump said a trade deal is potentially close, but markets are awaiting details.
GBP/USD tumbles to around 1.2850 amid poor data, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading weekly lows around 1.2850. UK PMIs fell short of expectations and reflect contraction. Election speculation continues and the dollar is gaining ground.
USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity
USD/JPY is trading flat around 108.60 in a 15-pips narrow range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. A lack of clarity on the US-China trade front keeps the markets in a tizzy.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 area
Barring a couple of knee-jerk spikes, gold has been oscillating well within a range over the past one week or so and remained capped below the 100-day SMA.
Crypto Today: Remaining in the red after the Binance raid, NEO tumbles, Tezos shines
The sell-off in crypto markets is unrelenting, with further falls across the board. China's raid of Binance's offices in Shanghai has weighed on the mood.