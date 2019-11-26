Wall Street opens flat as markets wait for fresh headlines on trade war

White House adviser Conway says a deal with China is very close.

Real Estate Index edges higher on rising house prices.

After closing the previous day at fresh all-time highs, Wall Street's main indexes started the day in a calm manner as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for new developments surrounding the US-China trade dispute. As of writing, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were flat on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.08%.

During an interview with Fox News earlier in the day, Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said that they were getting "really close" to concluding the phase-one of the trade deal with China and reiterated that they were focused on forced technology transfers, intellectual property theft and trade imbalance issues in talks.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Real Estate Index is adding 0.3% in early trade boosted by the 0.6% increase in the US Federal Housing Agency's Housing Price Index for September. On the other hand, falling US Treasury bond yields seem to be weighing on the Financials Index, which was last down 0.2%.