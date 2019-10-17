Wall Street opened higher on the back of strong earnings figures

Netflix shares rise sharply on Thursday to lift the Communication Services index.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 are in the positive territory in the early trade.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the positive territory on Thursday as investors cheered the upbeat third-quarter earnings figures and the announcement of a Brexit deal, subject to the UK parliament's approval on Saturday.

As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.35% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.5%, and 0.78%, respectively.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, which are all in the positive territory following the opening bell, the Communication Services is up around 0.8% to lead the rally boosted by a more-than-8% upsurge witnessed in Netflix shares. The video streaming service provider announced that it added more subscribers than forecasted by analysts.

Additionally, Morgan Stanley shares are up nearly 4% on Thursday supported by better-than-expected third-quarter figures.