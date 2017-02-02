Wall Street: mixed while Trump took the headlines yet again

Wall Street closed and on par worth yesterday's results.

Once again, Trump has been a concern to markets due to his latest overtures to foreign leaders.

There was a phone call between Trump and his Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that was leaked to have been a disaster where Turnbull and Trump had a disagreement over a refugee deal forged during the Obama administration ― one that would see the United States taking in “1,250 refugees from an Australian detention centre.”

This comes after the fall-out between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto’s of late, threatening to send troops to Mexico to clean up the "bad hombres" and coupled with the Iranian fall out as well, Trump is really getting under the world's leader's skins. However, UK PM May and Trump met last week and relations there are at leats solid and Mr Putin recently agreed to issue instructions to work out the possible date and venue for a personal meeting soon.

U.S. is expected to impose additional sanctions on Iran as early as Friday

In stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 6.03 points to finish at 19,884.91, while the S&P 500 index closed a touch higher by 1.30 points at 2,280.85 and the Nasdaq Composite index fell 6.45 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 5,636.20. US 10yr treasury yields are unchanged at 2.46% after ranging between 2.43% and 2.48%, while 2yr yields are also unchanged at 1.20% and the US dollar index was slightly higher on the day after some initial losses.

US dollar index rebounds and ends higher ahead of NFP