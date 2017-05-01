Wall Street mixed close as data casts grey showdows over tomorrow's nonfarm payrolls

Wall Street was mixed on Thursday with US treasury's dropping the greenback taking a turn for the worse as investors query the Fed's credibility with their recent hawkishness at the end of December with minutes that didn't quite stack up as being as hawkish as markets perceived the statement and press conference to be at their last meeting.

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: could surprise to the upside, but still not be enough to save the greenback

The biggest gainer on Wall Street was the Nasdaq Composite that closed at an all-time high, while financial stocks on the S&P 500 dragged the index lower while yields dropped and US data cast a shadow of doubt over tomorrow's nonfarm payrolls. The S&P 500 shed a slight 1.75 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,269.00, while the Nasdaq gained 10.93 points, or 0.2%, to close at 5,487.94. Meanwhile, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average also dropped and lost 42.87 points or 0.2% to finish at 19,899.29.

DXY dropping in wake of skepticism for Fed dot plot, eyes on 99.85

Latest US data insights: a mixed picture - Nomura