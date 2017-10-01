Wall Street mixed again NASDAQ new highs, Dow still can't reach 20,000

Wall Street was again another mixed bag with the NASDAQ scoring another record for a third session while the Dow Jones still has not managed to pull off a score to the psychological 20,000 mark yet.

There has been very little go with at the start of this week and things have not really given us more of a show as we continue along after last week's nonfarm payrolls event. The void is allowing investors to ponder on their next move while the bubble in the bond market lurks as a backdrop prone to push investors towards the stock market and on the hunt for yield elsewhere.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31 points, or 0.2%, to close at 19,855 while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed just 20 points, or by 0.4% to close at 5,551. The S&P 500 finished flat at 2,268.

The US dollar dropped back again while US interest rates steadied with the US 10yr treasury yields stalling with a bounce from 2.36% to 2.39%. The 2yr yields ranged between 1.18% and 1.20% and the Fed funds futures continues to price in a 100% chance of a hike by June and another by November.